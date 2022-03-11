Wave of happiness in dist as AAP registers historic win

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 10

As AAP registered a historic win on 13 out of 14 seats in Ludhiana district, a wave of happiness ran across supporters of winning candidates here on Thursday.

AAP wave swept all six urban seats — Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central and Atam Nagar in the city. The party also performed well in semi-urban and rural areas as its candidates won from the Gill, Jagraon, Samrala, Payal, Khanna, Raikot and Sahnewal constituencies with good margins. Pinning hopes to see AAP’s victory in the Assembly elections, party workers had started gathering outside counting centres in the morning. Soon after initial trends started showing that AAP is moving ahead towards a massive victory in the state, party workers started dancing on dhol beats and played with colours outside the party’s main office on Link Road in the city. Some were seen dancing holding brooms in their hands.

After receiving certificates of the Election Commission, winning AAP candidates, along with supporters, were seen celebrating their win. Later, the supporters distributed sweets. AAP candidate from Dakha Dr KNS Kang lost the elections.

AAP could win only three seats Dakha, Jagraon and Raikot in the 2017 Assembly elections. After registering to win from the Ludhiana West constituency today, AAP candidate Gurpreet Gogi thanked all voters and supporters for the achievement. “I am a small worker whom AAP gave a chance to contest the elections. Though some opposition leaders created hurdles and levelled false allegations against me, I walked on the path of truth. The people have elected me. I am thankful to all voters and supporters. We will ensure to fulfil promises made by us to the people,” he said.

Notably, it was the birthday of Gogi’s wife today and his victory made the day memorable for them.