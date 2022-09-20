Woman alleges rape by four youths, key suspect nabbed by Jagraon police

Ludhiana, September 19
After a woman was allegedly gang-raped by four youths, one of them known to her, the Jagraon police swung into action and arrested the key suspect, Jasleen Singh. Two of his accomplices, Prabhjot Singh, alias Prabhi, and Karanveer Singh, alias Bali, and another unidentified suspect were still at large.
SI Gursewak Singh, in-charge, Bus Stand police post, said the victim, a 32-year-old married woman, said in her statement given to the police that Jasleen Singh, whom she knew, persuaded her to accompany him to his residence in Golden Bagh on Saturday afternoon. “After a few minutes, three of his friends reached the spot and later, the suspects raped me,” the woman said.
On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim late on Saturday evening, the police had registered a case under Sections 376-D and 506 of the IPC against three persons by name and an unidentified suspect.
Investigating officer Gursewak Singh said the key suspect, Jasleen, was being interrogated and police teams had been sent to arrest other suspects on the basis of information provided by the arrested suspect. “Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts of other culprits and an early breakthrough is expected,” he said.
