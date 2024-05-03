Woman among 2 held with heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two persons, including a woman, and seized 360 gm of heroin and Rs 9,500 drug money from them.

They have been identified as Dharamjit Kumar of Peeru Banda mohalla, and Amandeep Kaur of Goraya.

ASI Jaswinder Singh said when he, along with the police team, was patrolling near Ladhowal, they saw the couple walking towards the police naka. On seeing the police, they tried to flee but the police caught them. He said 360 gm of heroin and Rs 9,500 drug money were seized and they were held. A case had been registered.

