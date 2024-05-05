World Laughter Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Green Grove Public School

Ludhiana: Green Grove Public School roared with joy as students and staff joined hands to celebrate the World Laughter Day. JPS Jolly, Chairperson; Satinderjit Jolly, vice-president; Navera Jolly and Suzy George, principal, graced the event. Two short skits prepared by Amrita and Sandeep Kaur left everyone in peals of laughter. Captivating English and Hindi discourses by Mitansh and Gurnoor Benipal were well appreciated, while a poem recited by Sukhnaaz of Class V and an engaging Powerpoint presentation received thunderous applause. This was followed by a vibrant choreography by the students of Class V. OC

DAV BRS Nagar

DAV BRS Nagar hosted ‘Cross Banding Season 4, Session 3’, an event where principals of different schools of the district came together to discuss the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into various disciplines of education. Resource person Ishant Kumar talked about the potential of AI to revolutionise education. Principal JK Sidhu extended heartfelt gratitude to all attendees and speakers for their collective efforts towards the success of the event. She emphasised the potential of AI in revolutionising teaching methods, personalising learning experiences and optimising administrative tasks. TNS

BVM (USN)

BVM (USN) joyously observed the World Laughter Day, an annual global event dedicated to promoting the therapeutic power of laughter. Students participated in laughter therapy activities during the morning assembly. Shishu Vatika too basked in a vibrant and cheerful atmosphere on the campus, enjoying various engaging activities including — tongue twisters, crafting smileys, laughter yoga, etc. Principal Seema Gupta emphasised the profound benefits of laughter, from relieving stress to strengthening of interpersonal bonds. TNS

Sehajpreet being felicitated by staff of the Begowal school.

Government High School, Begowal

Sehajpreet Kaur, who secured the fifth rank in the state and came third in the district in Class VIII results of the PSEB declared recently, was felicitated by the principal and staff of Government High School, Begowal. She secured 595 marks out of 600 (99.17%). She was felicitated by Harpreet Kaur, incharge, and the staff who shared that Sehajpreet has done herself, her parents and her institution proud. OC

Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust

The 29th Inter-School Declamation Contest was organised by Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust at its auditorium to commemorate the 60th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. The contest was held in three languages — English, Hindi and Punjabi. As many as 48 Students from 24 schools vied for the Nehru Championship Trophy and the first three positions. DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, bagged the championship trophy.

