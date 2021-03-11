2 years after LAC clashes, India-China deadlock persists

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 20

Two years ago, the Army created a new front of over 70 km along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh by capturing the heights south of Pangong Tso, a 135-km glacial lake, till Rinchen La.

In August 2020, the Army captured Rinchen La and Rezang La heights overlooking Moldo Garrison of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China along the LAC. It had riled the PLA. The area comes under the Kailash range and its ridgeline is considered as the alignment of the LAC. In October-November 1962, India and China had fought a pitched battle at the base of Rezang La; Rinchen La lies at its southeast.

Disengagement talks The two sides still have pending issues of disengagement of troops at patrolling point PP-15, also known as Hot Springs

The issue of Depsang Bulge, a 972-sq-km plateau, would be taken up after the Hot Springs issue gets resolved

The 16th round of talks was held in July this year

Thousands of troops, guns, tanks and missiles are lined up on either side

The build-up shows no signs of getting back to the pre-April 2020 levels

At the negotiating table in April 2021, when troop pullback started, India withdrew its forces from Rinchen La and adjoining peaks by some 10 kilometres. Since then, the LAC stand-off is deadlocked, with China refusing to restore status quo ante as on April 2020.

Top military officials and diplomats have conducted several meetings, albeit unsuccessfully. Both sides have dug in their heels and are adamant about not budging. India has been pressing for restoration of the April status quo ante. The alignment of the LAC has not been demarcated on ground and both sides have overlapping claims across the 832-km stretch in Ladakh.

Since China started its aggression in May 2020, all peace-related agreements signed between the two sides starting 1993 have been violated. Chinese attempts to unilaterally alter the LAC have been thwarted by India.

After the April 2021 pullback, India stationed its tanks less than 10 km away from the spot. After that disengagement agreement between India and China, the Army and the PLA vacated positions occupied in the south and north bank of Pangong Tso.

“India has not ceded any territory as a result of this agreement,” the Ministry of Defence had said in April 2021 as it detailed the future of the disengagement process.

“Outstanding problems are to be addressed, including those at Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. The outstanding issues are to be taken up within 48 hours of the completion of the Pangong Tso disengagement,” it had said.