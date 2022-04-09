365 procedures added to Ayushman health package

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

The National Health Authority has launched a new version of the Health Benefit Package, 2022, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, adding 365 new procedures taking the total to 1,949, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With Health Benefit Package, 2022, differential pricing is being introduced under the scheme based on the type of city and level of care, it said.

The package was launched on Thursday at a two-day meeting held at Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram to review Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in the southern states and UTs. The National Health Authority also announced the rollout of the new initiative of patient classification systems through ICD-11 (International classification of disease) and International Classification of Health Intervention for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, it said. —