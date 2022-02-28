57%, UP Phase V polling peaceful

Lucknow, February 27
Over 57 per cent polling was recorded on Sunday in the fifth phase of the UP polls for 61 seats. Polling was reported to be peaceful, barring in Pratapgarh’s Kunda seat, where SP candidate Gulshan Yadav’s convoy was allegedly attacked by some people, the police said.
Party workers claimed that Yadav sustained minor injuries in the attack.
Hours before voting in Gonda, SP candidate from Colonelganj Yogesh Pratap Singh, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up and her family for “supporting the BJP”. — PTI
‘Village of twins’ grabs eyeballs
Prayagraj: Amit and Vipin might have raised some eyebrows when they cast their vote at a booth in Mohammadpur Umri village here on Sunday. Amit and Vipin are twins and Prayagraj’s Mohammadpur Umri is called a “village of twins”. Locals say there are about 30 such pairs in the village, where around 1,000 persons live. Villagers say, over the years, several experts have visited the village, taking blood and saliva samples, to understand the phenomenon. PTI
Green initiative for voters
Pratapgarh (UP): Gem Mishra (18), a first-time voter of Pratapgarh district, was excited about becoming part of “Green Voting” — a plantation drive conducted on the polling day by a local environment protection group. Like Gem, hundreds of voters in Pratapgarh pledged to plant a tree after casting their vote through an initiative of “Paryavaran Sena”.
