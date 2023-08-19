Advisory council to PM steers clear of chief’s ‘new Constitution’ demand

New Delhi, August 18
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has distanced itself from its chairman Bibek Debroy’s article suggesting that it is time the country embraced a new Constitution.
What Debroy said
We should go back to the drawing board and start from first principles... we the people have to give ourselves a new Constitution.
Bibek Debroy, EAC-PM Chairman
“The recent article by Bibek Debroy was in his personal capacity. In no way does it reflect the views of the EAC-PM or the Government of India,” tweeted the EAC-PM. The tweet did not mention the specific article, but Debroy had earlier this week written an article for a business daily in which he termed the present Constitution a “colonial legacy”.
“Much of what we debate begins and ends with the Constitution. A few amendments won’t do. We should go back to the drawing board... we the People have to give ourselves a new Constitution,” Debroy had written. The article too had carried a disclaimer stating that “these are the author’s personal views. In no way do these reflect the views of the EAC to the PM or Government of India”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani