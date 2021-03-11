BJP down 3 seats, Congress gains 2

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

After the current cycle of biennial elections for 57 seats, the BJP has lost three MPs in the RS and the Congress has gained two. The BJP’s strength is down from 95 to 92 while the Congress numbers have gone up from 29 to 31 MPs. Retiring BJP MPs were 25 while seven MPs of the Congress were outgoing.

The AAP has emerged a major gainer. It now has 10 MPs in the RS. The ruling YSR Congress of Andhra has gained three seats and is now at nine. The SAD will have no presence in the House as all its MPs have retired.

Regional parties DMK, BJD, TRS, JDU, NCP and Shiv Sena have managed to retain their strength, winning as many seats as retiring members. The DMK has 10 MPs, BJD nine, TRS seven, JDU five, NCP four and Sena three. The TMC and CPM membership remains at 13 and 5, respectively. The AIADMK is down by one seat. The SP now has three RS MPs. Also, it backed Kapil Sibal as an Independent. The RJD has gained one MP. The BSP, which had three MPs, now has one. The JMM now has two.