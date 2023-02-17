BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system

New Delhi, February 17
The BJP on Friday launched a frontal attack on billionaire investor George Soros, accusing him of not only targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also the Indian democratic system.
This war is being mounted against India and what stands between the war and India's interests is Modi, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani told reporters.
It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant.
Everyone should condemn his remarks in one voice, she said.
She alleged that Soros wants to destroy Indian democracy and wanted some "hand-picked" people to run the government here.
He has created a fund of over USD one billion to intervene in democratic systems, including in India, she claimed.
Soros has said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani's business empire that has shaken the faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.
Meanwhile, the Congress said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.
PM से जुड़ा अडानी घोटाला भारत में लोकतांत्रिक पुनरुत्थान शुरू करता है या नहीं, यह पूरी तरह कांग्रेस, विपक्ष व हमारी चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर निर्भर है।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 17, 2023
इसका जॉर्ज सोरोस से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।हमारी नेहरूवादी विरासत सुनिश्चित करती है कि उन जैसे लोग हमारे चुनाव परिणाम तय नहीं कर सकते।
"Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
"Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," he also said.
The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.
