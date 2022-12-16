Congress out to break nation, claims Nadda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

JP Nadda, BJP president, on Thursday led the party’s charge against ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and opposition Congress in Karnataka, saying the Congress only knew how to take commission and grab power.

Inaugurating 10 district offices of the BJP in Karnataka in a virtual mode, Nadda revived the BJP’s anti-dynastic pitch, saying: “For us, our party is one big family but, for the Opposition parties, their families have become the party.”

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said he was on “Bharat Todo Yatra” which was actually a measure to repent for “the deeds of his ancestors, who never missed a chance to break India”.