India, Italy to expand industrial, defence ties

New Delhi, May 6

Visiting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed closer industrial collaboration, including in the field of defence, and committed to closely work in countering common challenges related to terrorism, violent extremism and cybercrime, according to an official statement.

On his first official visit to India, the Italian minister and Jaishankar reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including progress in the implementation of the 2020-2024 action plan adopted at the virtual summit in November 2020. Both ministers welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages and agreed to expand these in new areas of common interest.

They also discussed the implementation of the India-Italy strategic partnership on energy transition announced in 2021 during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy and agreed to explore partnership in areas such as gas transportation, green hydrogen, biofuel and energy storage.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interests including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific and cooperation in multilateral fora.

On Ukraine, both ministers expressed their concern on the ongoing humanitarian crisis and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Di Maio also met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and co-chaired a business round-table that saw participation of top business leaders.

Other areas of focus

Foreign ministers of the two countries also committed to closely work for countering terrorism, violent extremism and cybercrime

They also agreed to jointly organise an India-Italy tech summit on energy transition and circular economy in Delhi on Nov 17

