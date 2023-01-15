 Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand : The Tribune India

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand

‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river is being confined in tunnels’

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand

A damaged house in Joshimath (left) and Sushma Swaraj. PTI file photos



PTI

Dehradun, January 15

With Joshimath reeling under severe crisis after hundreds of buildings developed cracks due to shifting soil, an old video of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj has surfaced where she warns of an imminent threat to Uttarakhand from dams being built on the Ganga river.

In the video being widely shared on social media and flashed on news channels, Swaraj is seen saying in Parliament that the dams being built on the Ganga and its tributaries will have to be scrapped to save Uttarakhand in the wake of the 2013 Kedarnath disaster.

This assumes significance as questions are being raised on the role of NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath.

Swaraj was addressing the Lok Sabha as the then Leader of Opposition.

Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river is being confined in tunnels, she had said.

“Whatever amount of money may have been spent over them (dams), it will be less than the amount that will have to be spent over relief and rehabilitation of the displaced,” she had said in 2013.

Swaraj also says in her address, “It is not just a coincidence, I want to tell the House that on 16 June 2013, the Dhari Devi temple was submerged, the same day there was a deluge in Kedarnath and everything was destroyed.”

NTPC’s 520-MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric project is under construction on Dhauliganga, a tributary of river Ganga, in the area adjacent to Joshimath and the local people are holding the project responsible for the land subsidence.

Swaraj’s video was also shared by former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on her Twitter handle.

Bharti whose attachment to Uttarakhand is well known has also been against the construction of dams on the Bhagirathi river.

The number of houses that have developed cracks in Joshimath has now risen to 826, of which 165 are in the “unsafe zone”, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday. So far 233 families have been shifted to temporary relief centres, it added.

In June 2013, flash floods had hit the Kedarnath Valley, killing over 4,000 people.

#BJP #Joshimath #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

9
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

68 killed as Nepal plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...

Four of the five Indians who died in plane crash in Nepal were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

Four of the five Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

The four hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district; thei...

KohIi hits century; India score 390/5 against Sri Lanka in third ODI

Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs

Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed S...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj’s old video which is now going viral; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to ‘save’ Uttarakhand

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand

‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river i...


Cities

View All

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules