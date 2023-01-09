Joshimath Subsidence issue reaches Supreme Court; likely to be mentioned for urgent listing on Tuesday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

The issue of subsidence of Joshimath in Uttarakhand reached the Supreme Court on Monday with Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati filing a PIL seeking immediate measures to avert the imminent disaster.

The PIL was mentioned by advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing but the Bench refused to consider it on Monday as it was not in the day’s mentioning list.

“Mention again on Tuesday after following the due process when your matter is in the mentioning list”, said the Bench which also included Justice PS Narasimha.

Considered to be the gateway to Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails and renowned pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, Joshimath is on the brink of subsidence after huge cracks appeared in hundreds of houses, roads and fields, forcing several families to seek shelter elsewhere. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of the stranded families.

Contending that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand, Saraswati sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

“No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level,” he submitted.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court asked another petitioner raising issues concerning the sinking of Joshimath to find out about the pendency of a similar issue before the Supreme Court.

