Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat new definitions of Mahatma Gandhi's Swadeshi movement: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spins the Charkha to unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s mural made with clay kulhads at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI photo

PTI

Ahmedabad, January 30 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre's schemes like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local are the new definitions of "Swadeshi", the movement promoted by Mahatma Gandhi.

The ideas propagated by Mahatma Gandhi to rebuild India after achieving freedom were forgotten for several years before they were given a new lease of life by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

 Shah was in Ahmedabad to unveil a wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary, which is also observed as the Martyrs' Day. 

 The mural, installed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), adorns a wall on the Sabarmati riverfront. It is made on a 100 square metre aluminium plate using 2,975 clay pots made by 75 potters brought from different parts of the country and trained here.

 "Mahatma Gandhi not just fought for India's freedom, but also offered many ways to rebuild the country after it had achieved freedom, through swadeshi, satyagrah, swabhasha, sadhan shuddhi, aparigraha (non-possessiveness), prayer, fast and simplicity," Shah said in his address. 

 He said Mahatma Gandhi instilled these ideas in the consciousness of the citizens while fighting against the British, so as to make them the base for the country's reconstruction after it achieved freedom.

 "Unfortunately, while homage was paid to the photos of Bapu, and he found mention in speeches for many years, Khadi, handicrafts, use of swabhasha and swadeshi were forgotten. After becoming the prime minister, Narendra Modi gave a new lease of life to all these ideas of Bapu," Shah said.

 The Centre's schemes such as "Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local are the new definitions of Swadeshi," the Union minister said.

 "The concept of the economic upliftment of India, to make it the world manufacturing hub through atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and an appeal to 130 crore Indians to use indigenous products -- these three ideas have emerged from Bapu's   Swadeshi (movement)," he said.

 Shah said Modi's efforts to renew the use of Khadi have helped the KVIC achieve a turnover of Rs 95,000 crore. He also appealed to the people of Gujarat to use Khadi clothes.

 "Khadi is not just the way to empower the poor, but is an example of India's self-esteem," he said, adding that the ideas behind the use of Khadi as propounded by Mahatma Gandhi remain relevant even today.

  Shah said the new education policy lays emphasis on "swabhasha".

 The new education policy it will give due importance to the Indian languages, because if India is detached from its languages, it will get separated from its culture, history, literature and grammar, Shah said.

 On the occasion, Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane said the mural was a unique homage to Mahatma Gandhi by the KVIC, which comes under his ministry. 

 "Mahatma Gandhi's ideas about Khadi, employment generation and for India to become independent are driving the country today," Rane said. 

 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the mural was the perfect tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the 75th year of India's Independence. 

 "Along with enhancing the beauty of the Sabarmati riverfront, the mural will continue to give the message of rashtranirman (nation-building)," the CM said.

 The KVIC in a statement said it has installed the mural "to commemorate the 74th Martyrs' Day of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in the 75th year of Independence."   On the occasion, electric pottery wheels and bee boxes were given to 600 beneficiaries under the KVIC schemes.

