Members of India Caucus introduce bipartisan legislation to fast-track weapons sales to India

PTI

Washington, June 27

Members of the powerful India Caucus have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at providing India access to the weapons it needs to defend itself and boost its security goals with the US in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Indian-American Democratic Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Marc Veasey joined Republican Congressmen Andy Barr and Mike Waltz in introducing the legislation that will allow weapon sales to India from the US to be fast-tracked and deepen the US-India defence ties.

Companion legislation has also been introduced by Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Senator John Cornyn in the US Senate, a statement issued by Krishnamoorthi's office said.

Barr's office said in a statement that this legislation would “place India on equal footing with other US partners and allies by streamlining and accelerating the review and sales process for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and exports under the Arms Export Control Act”.

It subjects Indian FMS to the same threshold for oversight and accountability as other key US partners and allies, ensuring that India has streamlined access to the high-end capabilities necessary to defend itself.

“By deepening the US-India defence partnership, this legislation will buttress India's role as a key provider of security in Asia,” the statement said.

The move came days after the historic state visit to the US by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, India and the US signed a host of defence and commercial pacts, including joint production of jet engines in India to power military aircraft and a deal on the sale of armed drones.