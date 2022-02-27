Mann ki Baat: Modi speaks about importance of mother tongue but urges youngsters to learn new languages

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, February 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of mother tongue in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday.

Modi, who liked mother tongue to a mother who strengthens life’s foundations, however urged the youth of the country to compose video songs in languages other than their own.

“This will strengthen the country and boost the thought of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’, he said in his speech.

As always, he covered a variety of topics in his half-hour address—Ayurveda; his pet cleanliness project, the "Swachhta Bharat Mission”; the restoration of water bodies in Kashmir; and the growing participation of women in various fields, including the armed forces.

He highlighted the importance of Ayurveda and said his government’s decision of establishing the AYUSH Ministry helped provide momentum to the ancient practice of medicine.

He mentioned the cleanliness campaign his government had launched in its first term and also spoke about water restoration projects, such as the ‘Jal Thal Mission’ in Kashmir, which, he claimed helped restore 19 springs and rejuvenate the Gil Sar lake.

Women’s growing participation

Modi dedicated a segment of his broadcast to women keeping in mind International Women’s Day on March 8. He praised the “growing participation of women” in newer and newer fields.

“Today, our daughters are breaking myths," Modi said.

He said women were contributing to the armed forces and are making an impact in Parliament.

