Ransomware attack delays SpiceJet flights

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Low-cost Indian carrier SpiceJet came under ransomware attack on Tuesday night, resulting in several of its flights getting delayed and cancelled. The airline said it was in touch with experts and cyber crime officials on the issue.

SpiceJet today said, “Certain of our systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted our flight operations.” While the airline’s IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on its flights, leading to delays, it adds.

The airline had earlier said the ransomware attack slowed down morning flight departures, but its IT team rectified the situation.

Many passengers said they were left waiting at the airport or stranded inside the plane with no updates from the airline. Incidentally, this comes just few days after SpiceJet said it hoped to start broadband Internet service on its planes soon.