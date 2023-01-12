Rs 1.5 lakh interim relief in Joshimath

PTI

Dehradun, January 11

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the subsidence-hit Joshimath town on Wednesday and announced an interim assistance for the affected people even as protests by locals, who are demanding compensation on the lines of Badrinath, stalled the demolition of unsafe structures.

An interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh was being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation were being worked out, Dhami said. A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, has been formed for the distribution of the package amount among the affected families and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.

Dhami also said an impression was being created that entire Uttarakhand was in danger, which was not correct. Dhami clarified that only two hotels were going to be mechanically demolished and not the houses marked as unsafe.

