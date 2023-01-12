Rs 1.5 lakh interim relief in Joshimath

Dehradun, January 11
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the subsidence-hit Joshimath town on Wednesday and announced an interim assistance for the affected people even as protests by locals, who are demanding compensation on the lines of Badrinath, stalled the demolition of unsafe structures.
An interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh was being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation were being worked out, Dhami said. A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, has been formed for the distribution of the package amount among the affected families and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.
Dhami also said an impression was being created that entire Uttarakhand was in danger, which was not correct. Dhami clarified that only two hotels were going to be mechanically demolished and not the houses marked as unsafe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...