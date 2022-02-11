Telangana Rashtra Samiti moves privilege motion against PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

Members of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) today gave a privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi for his remarks in the House on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill and staged a walkout after Deputy Chairman Harivansh denied them an opportunity to raise the issue during the Zero Hour.

The Prime Minister had referred to the manner in which the Bill was passed during his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

In the Rajya Sabha, TRS MP K Keshava Rao wanted to raise the matter soon after the laying of papers in the House, but was not allowed by the Chair, saying the notice had been received today and the Chairman would take a call on it.

Soon after the start of the Zero Hour, Rao was on his feet seeking to raise the matter. Other TRS MPs were in the Well of the House, protesting against the PM’s remarks. The Chair then reiterated the position, saying the matter was under consideration of the Chairman and did not allow the TRS leader to speak. This led TRS members to stage a walkout in protest.

A similar notice of privilege motion against the PM was submitted in Lok Sabha Secretariat by TRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao and five other party members of Lower House.

