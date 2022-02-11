Telangana Rashtra Samiti moves privilege motion against PM Modi

New Delhi, February 10
Members of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) today gave a privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi for his remarks in the House on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill and staged a walkout after Deputy Chairman Harivansh denied them an opportunity to raise the issue during the Zero Hour.
Walks out over AP Reorganisation Bill
- The privilege notice is in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha
- TRS members staged a walkout after RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh denied them an opportunity to raise the issue during the Zero Hour
The Prime Minister had referred to the manner in which the Bill was passed during his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.
In the Rajya Sabha, TRS MP K Keshava Rao wanted to raise the matter soon after the laying of papers in the House, but was not allowed by the Chair, saying the notice had been received today and the Chairman would take a call on it.
Soon after the start of the Zero Hour, Rao was on his feet seeking to raise the matter. Other TRS MPs were in the Well of the House, protesting against the PM’s remarks. The Chair then reiterated the position, saying the matter was under consideration of the Chairman and did not allow the TRS leader to speak. This led TRS members to stage a walkout in protest.
A similar notice of privilege motion against the PM was submitted in Lok Sabha Secretariat by TRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao and five other party members of Lower House.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...