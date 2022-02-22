Violence after Bajrang Dal activist killed in Karnataka

PTI

Shivamogga (Karnataka), February 21

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death, following which violence broke out during his funeral procession that left a photo journalist and a woman cop among three injured.

According to official sources, there was stone pelting when the body of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was being taken from McGann Hospital here. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, the police said. The police tried to bring the situation under control and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony here on Sunday night, following which he was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa blamed miscreants of a particular community for the murder. According to Shivamogga DC Selvamani, “already Section 144 has been imposed (for two days). The ADGP is monitoring the law and order situation. We are doing all that we can and bring the situation under control at the earliest.”

The administration had declared holiday for schools and colleges in the city today, while shops and commercial establishments remained shut in parts of the city.

Appealing for peace, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would get the murder investigated and punish the guilty at the earliest. —

#bajrang dal #karnataka