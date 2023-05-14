5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

As many as 14,178 cases were taken up and 5,644 of these were settled through mutual compromise during the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) here today.

180 matrimonial disputes decided An important feature of the National Lok Adalat was the settlement of 180 cases by two family court Benches.

All these cases were related to matrimonial disputes, which were amicably settled by the parties with the efforts of presiding officers and members of the Lok Adalat Benches.

The Lok Adalat was held following the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority and under the supervision of Rupinderjit Chahal, District & Sessions’ Judge-cum- Chairman, DLSA.

A day before, 20 judicial Benches, including 13 in Patiala, three in Rajpura and two each in Nabha and Samana, were constituted to hear all cases except for non-compoundable criminal cases. A Bench was constituted in Revenue Court of the district for settlement of cases pertaining to mutation and partition, etc.

Chahal, along with Manni Arora, Secretary, DLSA, visited the Benches and encouraged the parties to settle their disputes amicably.

Speaking about the benefits of Lok Adalats, the District and Sessions’ Judge said when a case was settled in Lok Adalat, its award became final and no appeal could be filed against it. “Moreover, court fee, if paid, is refunded to the parties at dispute. It provides speedy settlement of their dispute and that too as per their own mutually agreed terms. So, there is a win-win situation for both the parties,” she said.

“Primary objective of the Lok Adalat is to settle the disputes amicably through compromise, so as to save the time and money of the parties and to reduce personal enmity between them,” she added.

The important feature of the National Lok Adalat was the settlement of 180 cases by two family court Benches. All these cases were related to matrimonial disputes, which were amicably settled by the parties with the efforts of presiding officers and members of the Lok Adalat Benches.