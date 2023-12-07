Ahead of mela, Fatehgarh Sahib residents rue lack of preparations

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 6

Resentment is brewing among local residents over the “indifferent attitude” of the government toward the preparations for the annual Shaheedi Jor Mela.

Lakhs of people from across the world converge on the area every year to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib during the three-day religious congregation. The potholed roads leading to the gurdwara are yet to be repaired, and most streetlights remain nonfunctional. The construction of toilet blocks near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, which is being carried out at a whopping cost of Rs 7.46 crore, is still hanging fire.

SAD (B) State Secretary Jagdeep Singh Cheema today warned that the party would launch a stir if the government fails to wrap up all works within a week. He also accused the government of being “anti-Sikh”, stating that it did not release adequate funds for the cause.

Earlier, SAD (A) leader Imam Singh Mann had also expressed his displeasure over government inaction ahead of the much-awaited religious congregation.

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, however, asserted, “The Punjab Government is committed to the all-round development of Fatehgarh Sahib, considering the religious and historical importance of this town.”

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said that besides the construction of toilet blocks, the widening and strengthening of five roads leading to Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib is being initiated at an outlay of Rs 8.17 crore.

#Fatehgarh Sahib