Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal ordered dedicated public dealing hours for employees of the civic body.

In a communique issued today, the commissioner has directed the staff to remain available from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursdays wherein they have to redress the complaints of residents. No other work will be done during these hours, read the order. In case the employee had some urgent work or meeting to attend, he/she would have to seek exemption from the joint commissioner.

Sources said the order came after newly-appointed MC Commissioner visited different parts of the city and interacted with residents. Many residents complained about the unavailability of the MC employees.

Soon after joining, Dachalwal had said he would seek expert advice to address traffic congestion and parking issues in the city. Besides, opportunities would be explored for introducing dedicated cycle tracks, and boosting green cover in the royal city.

After inspecting a few areas to check building bylaw violations, the commissioner had said he would visit internal areas of the walled city.

