Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 30

City residents are not going to get any respite from the misery caused by dug-up roads and potholes as over 60 per cent of the work on laying the underground water supply pipelines for the canal water supply project is still pending.

The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been working on the project since May 2021, and it is expected to drag on at least till June next year.

A water pipeline network underneath 350 km of roads is part of the project, which includes 38-km long distributor lines and 312-km mainline pipes. The Water Supply Department has laid pipelines underneath nearly 125 km of the road network so far. The installation of a water treatment plant and 12 overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) is also under way.

Officials of the Water Supply Department said they were done laying the pipelines on roads, including those near the Deputy Commissioner’s office and YPS School. Work is in progress near the Leela Bhawan. Besides, the department has started digging work and laying the supply pipelines on the Rajpura road.

Over 60 per cent of the area in the city is covered under the project. Vikas Dhawan, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said, “The work of laying the supply lines at the water treatment plant and the OHSRs is going on.”

Some officials said the Water Supply Department has handed over some roads, including the ones outside the District Administrative Complex and YPS School, to the Public Works Department so that they could be restored.

The Water Supply Department is yet to initiate the installation of pipelines underneath a nearly 200-km stretch of roads near Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, the old city bus-stand and various other areas in the city.

Pipes laid underneath 125 km of roads

