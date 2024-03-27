Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 26

The Patiala Consumers and Telephone Subscribers Forum has called on Municipal Corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal to draw his immediate attention on civic issues plaguing the city.

The forum, comprising concerned citizens, highlighted various matters at the meeting, forum member OP Garg said.

Among the paramount concerns raised by the forum members was the rampant encroachment of streets. To alleviate this problem, they proposed construction of three-ft-wide footpaths, similar to what was done by Bathinda civic body.

Additionally, they suggested installation of dividers on broader roads like Bhadson Road (from Purani Chungi to Tiwana Chowk), Jagdish Marg and the parallel road to Bhupindra Marg from Sant Nagar to Government Houses to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Furthermore, the forum members emphasised on necessity of establishing a Municipal Corporation sub-office, ideally in Model Town.

