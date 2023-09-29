Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 28

Gurjoat Singh Khangura, who practises at the Maine shooting range in the district, has won bronze in the team event of men’s skeet shooting at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He also finished fourth in the individual event. He is currently ranked number one in India. In 2021, he won a team gold medal in the event at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

Gurjoat began shooting at the age of nine, inspired by his father, a former officer with the Central Government. In 2014, he made his international debut at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. He has since competed at several international events, including the World Championships and the World Cup.

Gurjoat’s ultimate goal is to represent India at the Olympics and win a medal. “I am inspired by several shooters, including Indian legend Abhinav Bindra, who won India’s first individual Olympic gold in 2008. I want to rise to that level. I am focused and working hard to achieve that feat,” he said.

For buddiing shooters, Gurjoat said, “Hard work and dedication is the key to success. Never give up on your dreams. If you believe in yourself and work hard, you can achieve anything.”

#Asian Games #China