National Lok Adalat on September 9

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 9

The National Lok Adalat of all types of cases, except non-compoundable criminal matters, will be held here on September 9.

Courts for pre-litigation cases, including cheque bounce cases, money recovery cases, labour and employment disputes, electricity, water bills and other bill payment cases (excluding non-compoundable), maintenance cases, criminal compoundable and other civil disputes that are pending in courts and tribunals, matrimonial disputes (except divorce), land acquisition cases that are pending before civil courts and service matters related to pay and allowances and retirement benefits and others, will be held.

The District Legal Service Authority here said benches of judicial courts for the purpose would be constituted at Patiala, Rajpura, Samana and Nabha.

Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate, and secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, held a virtual meeting on the matter with panches and sarpanches of villages in Patiala block, besides DDPO and BDPOs. They were informed about categories of cases to be taken up in the National Lok Adalat. Manni Arora said the primary objective of Lok Adalats is to settle disputes amicably through a compromise.