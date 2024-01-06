Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Patiala, January 5
Turning a deaf ear to multiple reminders issued by the district administration, landlords continue to rent out properties without police verification. The failure of the landlords to get their tenants verified at police stations has led to the administration again ordering the verification of all tenants.
The Patiala police have also decided to lodge cases against house owners who have failed to register their tenants or paying guests at police stations. This comes in the wake of a few incidents in which criminals used such rented accommodation to hide.
Last year, the police had circulated written orders to all SHOs, directing them to ensure that no house owner had unverified tenants in their house.
In a recent order, the Patiala Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate had passed orders for the verification of migrants. In another order, the District Magistrate made it compulsory for owners of houses and paying guest accommodations to ensure the registration of their tenants with the city police.
The step was taken following a number of criminal and terrorist activities committed by people living in rental accommodations without police verification. While the district administration had launched a verification drive for migrants several times, it has failed to check the surge in the number of unidentified tenants in the city and the surrounding areas.
