Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 1

The district police, led by SSP Ravjot Grewal, carried out flag marches across all the towns in the district to boost the sense of security among residents ahead of General Election.

Addressing mediapersons, the SSP said the flag march would cover sensitive areas and booths in the district to create a sense of safety among the voters and to ensure that voting for the General Election would be carried out in a peaceful manner. She said the march would send a strong message to the anti-social elements about the strength of the police force. She said elaborate security arrangements were being made for the elections, adding that the safety of the citizens would always be a priority for the police.

Assistant Commandant of the ITBP, Sultan Singh, said an entire company of ITBP comprising of about 90 officers and jawaans has been deployed in the district for the month. He said this has been done to ensure the safety and security of residents.

#Fatehgarh Sahib