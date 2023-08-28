Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 27

The district police have arrested a scrap dealer after the alleged recovery of bio-medical waste from his store house on the Patiala-Devigarh road. The suspect has been identified as Mahinder Kumar of Dharampura Bazar, Patiala.

Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said they received information about the storage of bio-medical waste in bulk at the storage facility. The team reached the site, verified the information and submitted a complaint to the police.

Ankurdeep Singh, SHO, Patiala Sadar police station, said they had registered a case and arrested the suspect.

The officials said such waste needed to be lifted and processed by specific waste management firms. “The waste includes syringes, tubes, used cotton and other medical supplies. These can be hazardous in nature and are supposed to be handled in specific ways as per guidelines.”

They said the PPCB would carry out an investigation regarding how and why the waste reached the storage. “We are carrying out an investigation and will initiate action against those found guilty,” an official said.