Two groups clash, vehicle damaged as stones hurled

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 22

A car was damaged during stone-pelting near the Rajindra Lake and Kali Mata temple on the Mall road here today. No one was injured in the incident. The police later sealed the area.

Onlookers said the ruckus took place due to a dispute between two groups.

Kotwali SHO Sukhwinder Singh said the deployment of police near the temple and mall was a routine matter. He added that a complaint, filed by one Amit Sharma, had also been received. The complaint was being looked into for the registration of an FIR.