Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Patiala, March 26
Amid police action against encroachment of parking lots and roads in Chhoti Baradari area, dealers of used cars have started using parks by shifting their cars there.
Law enforcing agencies have been undertaking measures to clear the area of encroachments on a court order to restore order and ensure accessibility for both motorists and pedestrians.
A team of traffic police has been issuing challans and removing all such vehicles parked illegally in the market for the past many years.
“We have issued many warnings and when the car dealers did not remove the vehicles, we have started impounding or towing them,” said a police officer.
A shopkeeper, who owns a booth in the area, said: “Rather than complying with the court directive to remove obstructions from parking spaces, the car bazaar dealers have opted to relocate their cars to nearby small passages and parks, perpetuating the problem.”
Notably, Chhoti Baradari complex houses many private sector and public sector banks, and institutes. It witnesses a daily footfall in thousands. Commuters need dedicated space to park their vehicles, but the encroachment by the car dealers has complicated the matter, said another shopkeeper.
