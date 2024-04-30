Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against a woman and her servant for giving some poisonous substance to a man. The police said the man died during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Vikramjit Singh, a resident of Modern Valley Colony in Fatehgarh Sahib.

In his complaint to the police, the father of the deceased, Kabul Singh, said his son lived in Modern Valley Colony, and he was known to Harvinder Kaur. He said she had borrowed money from his son, adding that when Vikramjit was ill and in need of money for treatment, he used to call Harvinder to return the money that he had lent her; however, Harvinder Kaur never returned it.

He said on April 28, when Vikramjit demanded money, Harvinder asked him to come to his house to get the money. He said Harvinder sent her servant to get Vikramjit to her house. Kabul said that when his son returned home, his health worsened. He said Vikramjit told him that instead of returning his money, she insulted him and forced him to drink some poisonous substance. Kabul said he took his son to the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Fatehgarh Sahib, SHO, said the police have registered a case against the woman and her servant, adding that they have been arrested. The SHO said the body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after a postmortem at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

