22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

Tribune News Service

Nangal, May 11

Thirty students of a local school were taken to hospital and 22 of them admitted after they complained of difficulty in breathing reportedly due to leakage of gas from a factory in the area, here on Thursday.

Civil hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Aman said one of the victims was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, while the remaining were under observation at the hospital.

Saint Soldier Divine Public School principal VK Kaushal said it was around 7.45 am when the students were still arriving that many of them started complaining of trouble in breathing. Apprehending gas leakage in some factory, the school was immediately closed and all such students were taken to hospital, he said.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said the source of the gas leakage was being traced.

Local MLA and minister Harjot Singh Bains reached the hospital and said the condition of all the students was improving.