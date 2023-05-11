22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

Nangal, May 11
Thirty students of a local school were taken to hospital and 22 of them admitted after they complained of difficulty in breathing reportedly due to leakage of gas from a factory in the area, here on Thursday.
Civil hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Aman said one of the victims was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, while the remaining were under observation at the hospital.
Saint Soldier Divine Public School principal VK Kaushal said it was around 7.45 am when the students were still arriving that many of them started complaining of trouble in breathing. Apprehending gas leakage in some factory, the school was immediately closed and all such students were taken to hospital, he said.
Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said the source of the gas leakage was being traced.
Local MLA and minister Harjot Singh Bains reached the hospital and said the condition of all the students was improving.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row
CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...
AAP hails Supreme Court verdict on Centre-Delhi services row, CM Kejriwal calls verdict 'victory of democracy'
In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court rules that the Del...
Maharashtra political row: Governor justified in inviting Eknath Shinde to form government, says Supreme Court
Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple
The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in ...
Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'
Announces to install CCTV cameras on Heritage Street leading...