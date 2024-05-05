19 goats, 22 sheep burnt alive in Ramgarh fire

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 4

More than 40 goats and sheep were burnt alive in a ‘warra’ (enclosure) as fire in the adjoining fields spread to it in Ramgarh village near Bhawanigarh.

According to the owner, Mohinder Singh, there were 19 goats and 22 sheep in the enclosure. All of them were burnt alive due to the fire in the fields. Singh said when he returned to his fields after lunch at home, he found the animal enclosure engulfed in fire, and that all his farm animals had been burnt alive.

Mohinder Singh added that he had suffered a huge loss of Rs 5 lakh. He said he was making preparations for his daughter’s marriage, but now it would be difficult for him to raise money for the expenses.

As per information, hundreds of acre of standing wheat straw also got burnt in the area, while dry fodder stored in the fields also got burnt, causing heavy losses to farmers.

The villagers tried their best to douse the fire by bringing in water tankers, and later fire tenders arrived to control it. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

