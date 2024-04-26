23-year-old Fazilka girl Armish Asija first Flying Officer in IAF from district

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 25

Armish Asija, a native of Fazilka, has brought laurels to the town by becoming the first Flying Officer from the district and for leading her company contingent during the 58th passing-out parade of commissioning ceremony held in Pune today.

Her remarkable journey from Fazilka to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, is a story of dedication, academic excellence and commitment to serving the nation. At the age of 23, she is among the youngest to achieve this feat in the IAF.

She completed her MBBS from the AFMC and now had been commissioned as Flying Officer.

His uncle, Punjab Government adviser for traffic management Navdeep Asija of Fazilka, said through the all-India entrance exam only 25 girls were selected for the AFMC.

Armish says she got unwavering support from her parents, father Mandeep Asija, an environmental engineer, and mother Sonika Asija, Chairperson of the Chemistry Department at Guru Jambheshwar Technical University, Hisar.

Lt-Gen Daljeet Singh, Director-General of the AFMC, presided over the event.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Indian Air Force