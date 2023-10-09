6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 9

A devastating fire tore through a residence in Avtar Nagar here on Sunday night, killing six people, including three children.

Police are investigating the cause, suspecting a refrigerator compressor burst, releasing gas that quickly spread in the house and became uncontrollable.

Seven people were present in the house at the time of the incident, with another in the outer area, according to Raj Ghai, the elder brother of the owner of the house and one of the deceased.

The victims were identified are Yashpal Ghai (65), son Inderpal, daughter-in-law Ruchi, and their three children - Diya and Mansha (aged 10 to 15), and seven-year-old boy Akshay.

The two girls succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while Yashpal, Ruchi and Akshay died at the Civil Hospital.

Inderpal was in a critical condition and was referred to DMC Ludhiana but could not survive.

The mother, who was outside at the time, is the sole survivor.

Neighbours reported hearing a blast-like sound, prompting them to call the fire brigade. However, the children had already suffered serious injuries.

They said they helped rush the victims to nearby hospitals. Two children were declared brought dead at a private hospital, while the remaining three people were taken to the Civil Hospital. It took nearly two hours for the firefighters to control the fire.

DCP Jagmohan Singh confirmed the suspected refrigerator blast as the possible cause but emphasised that the investigation is ongoing.