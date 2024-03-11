 AAP all set to sound poll bugle from Mohali today : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • AAP all set to sound poll bugle from Mohali today

AAP all set to sound poll bugle from Mohali today

Candidates’ announcement likely this week

AAP all set to sound poll bugle from Mohali today

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with CM Mann in Amritsar. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 10

The AAP is all set to launch its election campaign in Punjab from Monday, with party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking votes in the name of their “pro-farmer, anti-corruption and anti-dynastic politics”.

Will reveal LS poll promises, guarantees

  • The campaign launch event will be marked by the party revealing its election promises and guarantees to be given for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll before the party leaders and media
  • Both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will highlight how their brand of politics is different from the traditional political parties

The campaign will be launched from Mohali. Kejriwal reached Chandigarh from Kurukshetra this evening. At the launch of the party election campaign, the leadership will not only project the facilities given to the masses such as free power, doorstep delivery of ration, mohalla clinics etc, but also take on the Opposition.

Sources say that since both AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA bloc, the AAP leadership is expected to deliver “softer blows” to the Congress as compared to the Akali Dal and the BJP. They will target the Akali Dal on the “drug and sacrilege issues”, while the BJP will be targeted over its "anti-farmer policies".

Kejriwal and Mann will launch the party election campaign, but the names of the candidates are unlikely to be announced immediately.

Sources in the party say that in the wake of a likely formidable challenge to be posed by Opposition parties, the party has been keen on some ministers and MLAs contesting the poll. Multiple pre-poll surveys conducted by the ruling party have favoured the candidature of some ministers and sitting MLAs for contesting the Lok Sabha polls. However, three ministers (other than Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the likely candidate for Sangrur) are learnt to have been pleading with the party top brass for not being fielded in the election fray. As a result, the announcement of the party candidates could be delayed by a day or two.

Kejriwal, during his stay in the city, is expected to take stock of the situation and a final decision on the candidates, will be taken. “The announcement of candidates could be done only on Wednesday or Thursday,” confirmed a party source.

The party would also like to wait for the ongoing efforts being made for the Akali-BJP poll alliance, before naming its candidates for the 13 seats. This alliance, if it is forged, will see the AAP fielding Panthic faces from Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar and Khadoor Sahib.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
Trending

Childhood best friends separated during India-Pakistan Partition meet in US with grandchildren's help; watch heartfelt reunion

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized