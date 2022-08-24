Abohar: Chopper makes emergency landing

Abohar, August 23
The Indian Air Force chopper with eight crew members on board made an emergency landing near Dholipal village on the Hanumangarh-Abohar Road on Tuesday.
Sangria SHO Hanuman Ram Bishnoi said the chopper had developed a technical snag.
