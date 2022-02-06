Punjab polls 2022: Badal away, Chautala, Harsimrat hold fort in Lambi

Tribune News Service

Lambi (Muktsar), February 5

With former CM Parkash Singh Badal away to a Mohali hospital for a check-up, his daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal and aide-cum-former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala today held fort on his home turf of Lambi. Both separately visited a few villages seeking vote for Badal.

Ex-cm Undergoes health check-up Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for

post-Covid check-up. He came from Muktsar to the hospital for a health check-up, said the SAD

Hospital sources said the 94-year-old was taken to the hospital for a cardiac and pulmonary check-up. He was later discharged

Addressing villagers, the INLD supremo asked voters to elect Badal to ensure development and harmony. “The BJP-led Centre is dividing people on communal lines. Further, the condition of farmers is dismal under the present regime. If you really want development, then vote for Badal.”

Sources said the SAD had asked the INLD leadership to campaign in some constituencies sharing boundaries with Haryana. While Chautala campaigned in Lambi today, his son Abhay will campaign in some other constituencies. The INLD has also assigned election duties to its leaders.

Asked about the SYL canal issue, Chautala said: “Our (Punjab and Haryana’s) brotherhood is very strong. There is no dispute between us. Some people wilfully try to stretch the dispute for their vested interests.” —

