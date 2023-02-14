BJP: Govt to blame for poor state of transport undertakings

Chandigarh, February 13
BJP state unit’s president Ashwani Sharma today blamed the policies of the AAP government for financial distress of Punjab-owned transport undertakings.
He said over 500 buses were parked at depots due to lack of staff. “The government has filled only 28 vacancies. There is a huge shortage of bus drivers and conductors. A party which came to power on the promise of wiping out mafia control is now patronising it,” he said. Sharma said the state exchequer suffered Rs 54.31 lakh losses daily as transport units were not operating at optimal level. “The buses were bought with loan money. The CM needs to seriously ponder over the issue,” he added.
