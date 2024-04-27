BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary Kuldeep Shanty, Akali Dal’s SC wing leader Gurdarshan Lal join AAP

Chandigarh, April 27
BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary, an Akali Dal leader and NSUI’s Punjab vice-president on Saturday here joined AAP in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Kuldeep Singh Shanty, secretary of BJP’s OBC Morcha, and Gurdarshan Lal, general secretary, SC wing (Doaba), Shiromani Akali Dal, were welcomed into the AAP fold by Mann, according to a party statement.
AAP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and senior party leader Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were present during their joining ceremony.
Mann said people from every section of Punjab are joining AAP as they are impressed by the work of the AAP government in the last two years, according to the statement.
He further said the party will create history by winning all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.
Punjab vice-president of NSUI Rahul Sharma, who also joined AAP on the occasion, was inducted into the party by Mann in the presence of AAP’s Punjab general secretary Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, the party said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees
Police say when the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic...
Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in
As many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fires are reported f...
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur
West Bengal CM was on way to Kulti for an election rally whe...
‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
In an affidavit filed in the top court ahead of Monday heari...