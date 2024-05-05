 CEO: Rs 609 cr seizures made since March 1 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • CEO: Rs 609 cr seizures made since March 1

CEO: Rs 609 cr seizures made since March 1

CEO: Rs 609 cr seizures made since March 1

Sibin C, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Punjab stands at fourth place nationally as far as seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies is concerned. Since March 1, seizures made till date have a total value of Rs 609.38 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C disclosed in a statement that the seizures include cash amounting to Rs 11.2 crore, 27.95 lakh lt of liquor valued at Rs 18 crore, drugs valued at Rs 563.53 crore, precious metals totalling Rs 14.94 crore and freebies valued at Rs 1.69 crore.

“Punjab ranks fourth nationally in terms of seizures made, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan ranked first, second and third, respectively,” said the CEO.

He said 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state. Since the enforcement of the code of conduct on March 16, till date total seizures by all agencies valued at 514.81 crore. Punjab Police has made highest seizures amounting to Rs 404.2 crore, followed by the BSF Rs 23 crore, Income Tax Department Rs 9.28 crore, state Excise Department Rs 8.29 crore, state GST Department Rs 5 crore, Customs Department Rs.4.37 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau Rs 2.54 crore.

Among the districts, Jalandhar topped the list with total seizures made worth Rs 141.25 crore, followed by Amritsar with Rs 93.96 crore, Tarn Taran Rs 59.55 crore, Ferozepur Rs 54.58 crore and Fazilka with Rs 42.1 crore.

Other districts with significant seizures include Ludhiana Rs 27.86 crore, Pathankot Rs 21.4 crore, Sangrur Rs 11.7 crore, Gurdaspur Rs 10.75 crore, Patiala Rs. 7.29 crore, Barnala Rs 7.2 crore and Moga Rs 6.73 crore.

Furthermore, Kapurthala recorded seizures worth Rs 6.41 crore, Hoshiarpur Rs 5.01 crore, Bathinda Rs. 4.31 crore, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Rs 4.63 crore, Malerkotla Rs 2.07 crore, Sri Muktsar Sahib Rs 1.75 crore, Rupnagar Rs 1.7 crore, Mansa Rs 1.5 crore, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Rs 1.15 crore, , Faridkot Rs 1.29 crore and Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 64.2 lakh.

3 kg heroin seized

The Amritsar rural police have seized 3 kg heroin along with 1kg ICE (crystal methamphetamine or crystal meth), a party drug, from two persons in Ajnala here on Saturday. This is the second seizure of heroin and ICE in the past two days.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

4
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

5
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

6
Punjab

NSA no hurdle, but contesting may not be easy for Amritpal Singh

7
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

8
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

9
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

10
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on removal of protestors from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Delhi High Court grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper leak case

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib