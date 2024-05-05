CEO: Rs 609 cr seizures made since March 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Punjab stands at fourth place nationally as far as seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies is concerned. Since March 1, seizures made till date have a total value of Rs 609.38 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C disclosed in a statement that the seizures include cash amounting to Rs 11.2 crore, 27.95 lakh lt of liquor valued at Rs 18 crore, drugs valued at Rs 563.53 crore, precious metals totalling Rs 14.94 crore and freebies valued at Rs 1.69 crore.

“Punjab ranks fourth nationally in terms of seizures made, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan ranked first, second and third, respectively,” said the CEO.

He said 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state. Since the enforcement of the code of conduct on March 16, till date total seizures by all agencies valued at 514.81 crore. Punjab Police has made highest seizures amounting to Rs 404.2 crore, followed by the BSF Rs 23 crore, Income Tax Department Rs 9.28 crore, state Excise Department Rs 8.29 crore, state GST Department Rs 5 crore, Customs Department Rs.4.37 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau Rs 2.54 crore.

Among the districts, Jalandhar topped the list with total seizures made worth Rs 141.25 crore, followed by Amritsar with Rs 93.96 crore, Tarn Taran Rs 59.55 crore, Ferozepur Rs 54.58 crore and Fazilka with Rs 42.1 crore.

Other districts with significant seizures include Ludhiana Rs 27.86 crore, Pathankot Rs 21.4 crore, Sangrur Rs 11.7 crore, Gurdaspur Rs 10.75 crore, Patiala Rs. 7.29 crore, Barnala Rs 7.2 crore and Moga Rs 6.73 crore.

Furthermore, Kapurthala recorded seizures worth Rs 6.41 crore, Hoshiarpur Rs 5.01 crore, Bathinda Rs. 4.31 crore, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Rs 4.63 crore, Malerkotla Rs 2.07 crore, Sri Muktsar Sahib Rs 1.75 crore, Rupnagar Rs 1.7 crore, Mansa Rs 1.5 crore, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Rs 1.15 crore, , Faridkot Rs 1.29 crore and Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 64.2 lakh.

3 kg heroin seized

The Amritsar rural police have seized 3 kg heroin along with 1kg ICE (crystal methamphetamine or crystal meth), a party drug, from two persons in Ajnala here on Saturday. This is the second seizure of heroin and ICE in the past two days.

