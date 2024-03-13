Congress likely to rely on veteran to wrest Gurdaspur Lok Sabha segment

Ravi Dhaliwal
Gurdaspur, March 12
The Congress is groping in the dark to shortlist its ticket contenders for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.
LOP bajwa not keen on contesting for parliamentary polls
- Old warhorse and ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is being actively considered. He has repeatedly said that his commitments in Rajasthan, where he is the AICC observer, will not give enough him time to campaign
- Five-time MLA and ex-Cabinet Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, known for his political sagacity, surely is an experienced contender
- If the Congress opts for a Hindu face, it will ask ex-Pathankot legislator Amit Vij to do the duty
- Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa is showing absolutely no interest whatsoever in being re-elected to parliament. He has already spent 11 years in Delhi, five in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha
- Amardeep Cheema, ex-chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. He is the only person in the country to serve two terms as the national vice-chairman of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the world’s largest youth organisation
So far, it has not been able to pinpoint any leader as its nominee with some senior leaders dilly-dallying on the issue of contesting. However, based on internal parleys, the names of two ex-ministers, among others, are doing the rounds.
Old warhorse and ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is being actively considered. This is despite the fact that the four-time MLA has vehemently denied in the past that he is a ticket aspirant. He has repeatedly said that his commitments in Rajasthan, where he is the AICC observer, will not give enough him time to campaign. Senior AICC leaders, however, have a highly discernible slant towards him. Sources say despite all his denials and defiance, Randhawa may end up being the party’s candidate. If a call comes from the AICC, the Dera Baba Nanak MLA will have no alternative except to reply in the affirmative.
Five-time MLA and ex-Cabinet Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, known for his political sagacity, is a contender. If the high command goes in “experience and expertise”, Tripat wins the round hands down.
If the party opts for a Hindu face, it will ask ex-Pathankot legislator Amit Vij to do duty.
The visit of Amardeep Cheema, ex-chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), to New Delhi last week to meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sent tongues wagging. He is the only person in the country to serve two terms as the national vice-chairman of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the world’s largest youth organisation.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa is showing absolutely no interest in being re-elected to the parliament. He has already spent 11 years in Delhi, five in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha. Consequently, his disinterest stems from the fact that he has already seen Delhi and now wants to focus on Chandigarh as the party’s flag-bearer in the Assembly. Notably, he is among those diminishing tribe of Congress politicians who can take the bull by the horns when the going gets tough in the Vidhan Sabha.
Early on, Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra showed an interest in contesting. However, he is now seeking the ticket for his brother.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...