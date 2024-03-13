Congress likely to rely on veteran to wrest Gurdaspur Lok Sabha segment

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 12

The Congress is groping in the dark to shortlist its ticket contenders for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

LOP bajwa not keen on contesting for parliamentary polls Old warhorse and ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is being actively considered. He has repeatedly said that his commitments in Rajasthan, where he is the AICC observer, will not give enough him time to campaign

Five-time MLA and ex-Cabinet Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, known for his political sagacity, surely is an experienced contender

If the Congress opts for a Hindu face, it will ask ex-Pathankot legislator Amit Vij to do the duty

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa is showing absolutely no interest whatsoever in being re-elected to parliament. He has already spent 11 years in Delhi, five in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha

Amardeep Cheema, ex-chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. He is the only person in the country to serve two terms as the national vice-chairman of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the world’s largest youth organisation

So far, it has not been able to pinpoint any leader as its nominee with some senior leaders dilly-dallying on the issue of contesting. However, based on internal parleys, the names of two ex-ministers, among others, are doing the rounds.

Old warhorse and ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is being actively considered. This is despite the fact that the four-time MLA has vehemently denied in the past that he is a ticket aspirant. He has repeatedly said that his commitments in Rajasthan, where he is the AICC observer, will not give enough him time to campaign. Senior AICC leaders, however, have a highly discernible slant towards him. Sources say despite all his denials and defiance, Randhawa may end up being the party’s candidate. If a call comes from the AICC, the Dera Baba Nanak MLA will have no alternative except to reply in the affirmative.

Five-time MLA and ex-Cabinet Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, known for his political sagacity, is a contender. If the high command goes in “experience and expertise”, Tripat wins the round hands down.

If the party opts for a Hindu face, it will ask ex-Pathankot legislator Amit Vij to do duty.

The visit of Amardeep Cheema, ex-chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), to New Delhi last week to meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sent tongues wagging. He is the only person in the country to serve two terms as the national vice-chairman of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the world’s largest youth organisation.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa is showing absolutely no interest in being re-elected to the parliament. He has already spent 11 years in Delhi, five in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha. Consequently, his disinterest stems from the fact that he has already seen Delhi and now wants to focus on Chandigarh as the party’s flag-bearer in the Assembly. Notably, he is among those diminishing tribe of Congress politicians who can take the bull by the horns when the going gets tough in the Vidhan Sabha.

Early on, Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra showed an interest in contesting. However, he is now seeking the ticket for his brother.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Gurdaspur