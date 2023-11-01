Don’t shy away from debate at PAU today: AAP to Oppositon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appealed to leaders of all parties to participate in the debate to be organised by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tomorrow.

The AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said today that leaders of the Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP were doing press conferences and making excuses to back out of the discussion.

He said the debate would focus on all issues as mentioned by the CM in his tweet. Mann asked BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa to come on a common platform for the debate. He said it would expose those who looted Punjab. He said the debate would focus on toll plazas, the youth, farmers, agriculture, businessmen, waters of Punjab and the words of Guru Sahib.

On the issue of security in Ludhiana for tomorrow, Kang said it was the responsibility of the government to protect the leaders and people present in this debate.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Shiromani Akali Dal