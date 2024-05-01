Punjab: Election rehearsal’s date clashes with NEET exam, CEO urged to intervene

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 30

Government personnel deployed on poll duty for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab have urged the Election Commission to resolve the issue of clash of date of poll rehearsal and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) examination of their wards. Both the events are scheduled for May 5.

Vide a communiqué addressed to Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, several government employees performing election duty at various places have urged the commission to advise District Election Officers to reschedule the drill ensuring that no rehearsal is fixed on May 5.

These employees apprehend that simultaneous conduct of poll rehearsals and NEET exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA), would affect smooth functioning of both the events as several employees would have to be deployed in NEET examination centres. Moreover, a large number of election duty employees would also be required to take their wards to distant places as the examination is being conducted only in 16 cities of the state.

The nodal national testing agency, National Testing Agency, is taking the NEET examination for admission to all medical colleges of Punjab on May 5. Rehearsals for training of the election duty staff are also being held on May 5 and a large number of parents had planned to take their wards to examination centres.

These parents have now sought intervention of ECI in prevention of clash of rehearsal date with examination date.

