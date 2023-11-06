5 killed in road accident in Punjab's Moga

PTI

Chandigarh, November 6

A car collided head-on with a truck in Punjab's Moga district early on Monday, leaving five people dead, police said.

The car occupants were heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the accident took place near Karahewala village in Moga at around 3 am, said a police official.

The deceased hailed from Moga and Ferozepur districts.

