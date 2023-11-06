Chandigarh, November 6
A car collided head-on with a truck in Punjab's Moga district early on Monday, leaving five people dead, police said.
The car occupants were heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the accident took place near Karahewala village in Moga at around 3 am, said a police official.
The deceased hailed from Moga and Ferozepur districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks updated status report on Punjab govt’s plea against governor’s delay in nod to bills
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud says governor...
Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme
Under this people of Punjab will be facilitated to travel to...
'Severe' air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot
Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar...
Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested
He was alleged to have been leaking critical information and...
5 killed in road accident in Punjab's Moga
The car was heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the acci...