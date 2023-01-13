Sangrur: Five of family killed in mishap

Sangrur, January 12
Five members of a family were killed while another suffered serious injuries when their car overturned between Chahar and Chatha Nanhera villages.
The deceased were from Kothewala village and have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (23), Charanjit Kaur (45), Veerpal Kaur (28), Parmjit Kaur (55) and Japjot Singh (6) while Simarjeet Kaur suffered serious injuries.
“It appears that the car overturned due to high speed,” said SHO Manpreet Singh.
