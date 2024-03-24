Girls hostel warden accuses school principal of harassment, writes to DC

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 23

The warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Bhogiwal, running under the Samagra Shiksha scheme of the Union Government, and Principal of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Bhogiwal (who is ex-officio in-charge of Vidyalaya also) have locked horns over some issues.

The conduct and behaviour of a female cook and an instructor hired for free coaching of students at the hostel, were cited as immediate trigger. The situation prompted some parents and students support the warden in seeking intervention of Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi.

A team of designated personnel of the Education Department had recently visited the Vidyalaya in connection with an inquiry being conducted following a complaint by the warden to Education Minister Harjot Bains.

Rajwinder Kaur, warden at KGBV hostel alleged that GSSS principal had been harassing her, other colleagues and students of the hostel for a long time.

Perusal of a communiqué addressed to Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner by staff and students of the Vidyalaya hostel revealed that Rajwinder Kaur had been serving as warden for about nine years and Harjinder Singh had joined as principal at the main school about three years ago.

Though no untoward incident was reported till September 2023, atmosphere started becoming uncongenial for study of students following appointment of a cook from the warden’s native village. Relations between the principal and the warden were so strained that Rajwinder levelled serious allegations against Harjinder and demanded that he should be transferred immediately.

Harjinder, on the other hand, refuted the charges levelled against him.

Meanwhile, residents of Bhogiwal village led by former sarpanch Tara Singh Mann have come to the rescue of principal Harjinder Singh claiming that the school has been exhibiting outstanding performance in academic, sports and extra-curricular fields for many years. “The warden should have waited for the outcome of the inquiry being conducted in response to a complaint made by her to the Education Minister,” said Mann.

Around 200 girl students are part of KGBV. Almost all from disadvantaged groups, 27 girls are being brought up by single parents and 3 do not have parents. Majority of them address the warden as ‘mummy’ and they have also signed the complaint submitted by her to the DC.

HAD COMPLAINED TO EDU MIN AS WELL

A team of Education Department personnel had recently visited the hostel in connection with an inquiry being conducted following a complaint by the warden to Education Minister Harjot Bains.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla